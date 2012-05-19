Amortization Calculator from Get Amortized Helps People Quickly Estimate Monthly Payments

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2012 -- With nationwide home prices at some of the most affordable levels they have been at in years and mortgage rates reaching record lows of 3.79 percent, it has truly become a buyer’s market. This favorable housing market is prompting a large number of people who have been sitting on the fence to consider beginning their search for the perfect home. But before a person can start looking at houses, it is important for them to determine what price range they can afford.



For help estimating what the mortgage payments would be for a selected home loan price, people can utilize the new free amortization calculator available at GetAmortized.com. Site visitors can simply enter their proposed home loan amount or other loan amount, fixed interest rate and loan term length into the free amortization calculator and the site will provide a detailed assessment of the projected monthly payments. This assessment includes full monthly and yearly amortization schedules, the total amount of interest to be paid and the estimated loan payoff date.



Whether a person is interested in purchasing a new car or will be taking out a student loan, the amortization calculator from GetAmortized.com can help them understand the types of monthly payments they can expect. This not only helps them manage their budget, it also allows them to figure out what loan amounts they can afford and what their remaining balance will be at any given time.



According to GetAmortized.com, “We are so pleased to be able to help people quickly and easily determine the details of a proposed loan amount with our new, free amortization calculator.”



GetAmortized.com also offers a range of free loan widgets and a WordPress plugin that can be implemented and displayed by other website owners. The WordPress amortization calculator is fully customizable and can function as either a sidebar widget or can be included directly on a webpage or content page. Additionally, the site’s two JavaScript widgets can be customized and used as a sidebar or page version.



For more information or to utilize the site’s new amortization calculator, visit http://www.GetAmortized.com



About GetAmortized.com

GetAmortized.com is a website that helps users easily understand the details of a proposed loan through cost breakdowns and full monthly and yearly amortization schedules. The site also offers a range of loan widgets and a WordPress plugin that other website owners can utilize free of charge.