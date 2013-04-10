Amp Up the GTO Game with the Latest Grand Theft Auto Vice City : Ultimate Vice City Mod

NewYork, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- When one thinks that GTO Vice City can be forgotten and buried in the past, fans can now easily download the Grand Theft Auto Vice City: Ultimate Vice City Mod.



This mod installs additional 40 real cars, a new bridge, new bill boards, and more! Despite having succeeded with the GTA San Andreas franchise, Vice City is still one of the most played GTO game there is and now that a new mod is available for free, gamers and avid followers can go back to their favorite GTA game once again.



Cars that are added are of real branded ones with models like Nissan, Lamborghin, and so much more. The billboards have gotten a new makeover and won’t look like the same old boring ones while buildings like the Twin Towers is added for a better view of the cityscape. An even funnier addition is the new Nokia Store, now we know which companies are sponsoring these things.



Having this mod is like having a new city to wreak havoc and revenge on, giving a new twist and taking out the old with the spanking new. This game never gets old especially with the Grand Theft Auto Vice City: Ultimate Vice City Mod. Even the main menu has been pimped!



About Grand Theft Auto Vice City Ultimate Vice City Mod

The Grand Theft Auto Vice City Ultimate Vice City Mod is the only mod that one would need in order to have new additions to their GTA game play for free. It installs everything automatically and runs smoothly. It can run on any Windows platform starting from Windows 98 to Windows 8.



