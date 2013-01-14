Ampac Announces Addition of New Rotogravure Press

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- Ampac, the world’s leader in creative flexible packaging, announces the addition of a new Windmoeller & Hoelscher (W&H) rotogravure printing press, allowing Ampac’s Hanover Park facility to become a fully integrated pouch supplier.



The W&H rotogravure press more than doubles Ampac’s existing rotogravure print capacity, while providing redundancy allowing Ampac to better service the demand requirements of a growing customer base. The placement of the press at the Hanover Park facility makes Ampac a fully integrated rotogravure pouch supplier with the ability to roto print, laminate, pouch and spout under one roof.



The new W&H wide web press features a 55 inch print width, 8-color rotogravure print, a quick change cylinder system and a turning bar for 2-sided print. This provides CPG companies who desire the flexible pouch format with a high quality rotogravure print. Anticipated startup of the new press will be in the second half of 2013.



Dave Bartish, Marketing Director at Ampac, said, "Ampac is demonstrating our deep commitment to the growth of the flexible pouch. We are reinforcing our leadership position in this product format as we see an increasing demand for the rotogravure pouch in our core markets of liquid foods and beverages, dry foods and pet food."



Ampac drives packaging transformation and performance by creating packages that are more innovative, progressive and dynamic than those used by competitive brands. Ampac’s comprehensive approach to packaging is a balance of rigorous, technology-driven thinking and exceptional creativity. It is a diversified global packaging company with 14 manufacturing centers in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit Ampac’s website at: http://www.ampaconline.com



