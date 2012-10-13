Ampac Announces the Addition of the Pull Tab Innovation

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2012 -- Ampac, the world’s leader in creative flexible packaging, announces the addition of Pull Tab™ beverage pouch. The Pull Tab innovation is an alternative beverage pouch format to the traditional straw punch-through beverage pouch that is commonly used in the beverage market.



Combining innovative packaging with technology, Ampac continues to deliver products to their customers that allow differentiation and enhanced shelf appeal.



The Pull Tab experience provides hygienic protection of the straw hole with a tear away Pull Tab label. The customized straw size is inserted into the hole and the beverage is enjoyed. Additional advantages of this hygienic beverage solution include the ability to utilize high-speed filling lines, use for either hot fill (aseptic) or cold fill, individual printing on the Pull Tab label, and availability of custom pouch shapes and sizes.



Ampac’s Market Manager for Food, Millie Nuno, said "The Pull Tab innovation is great for companies that want differentiation on the shelf and enhanced package functionality to provide a positive consumer experience."



Ampac drives packaging transformation and performance by creating packages that are more innovative, progressive and dynamic than those used by competitive brands. Ampac’s comprehensive approach to packaging is a balance of rigorous, technology-driven thinking and exceptional creativity. It is a diversified global packaging company with 14 manufacturing centers in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit Ampac’s website at: www.ampaconline.com.



