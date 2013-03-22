Ampac Launches BioFlex PackTM for Dry Products

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Packaging components for the BioFlex Pack are made from strictly biodegradable materials including the adhesive. Developed by Ampac’s Kirchberg, Switzerland product development group to service the growing demand in European markets, this innovative material composition is fully biodegradable and compostable according to European regulation EN 13432 and U.S. ASTM D6400. Meeting industrial compostable standards, 90% of the material will be composted approximately 70 days after disposal.



The BioFlex Pack laminate is unique in that both the adhesive and inks used in the material are biodegradable allowing customers to take full advantage of Ampac’s 10 color flexographic capabilities for optimal shelf appeal.



Other innovative advantages of the BioFlex Pack laminate material include little to no curing time, which provides an optimized supply chain time reduction of more than one week. BioFlex Pack is available as printed roll stock and as premade pouches. Suggested packaging applications include dry cereal or grains, tea and coffee products, powders or tablets, and wholesome or natural products.



According to Hansruedi Haeberli, Managing Director of Ampac’s Kirchberg facility, "Ampac is pleased to provide such a unique offering to our European customers, which includes a fully biodegradable and compostable component. It provides advantages to the consumer as well as to the environment."



About Ampac

Ampac drives packaging transformation and performance by creating packages that are more innovative, progressive and dynamic than those used by competitive brands. Ampac’s comprehensive approach to packaging is a balance of rigorous, technology-driven thinking and exceptional creativity. It is a diversified global packaging company with 14 manufacturing centers in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit our website at: http://www.ampaconline.com



