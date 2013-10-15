Ampac Provides LEAD Training for Customer Education

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- LEAD – Learn, Engage, Act, Discover -- Ampac Academy is an educational vehicle established to teach employees and customers in four functional areas of the packaging business - coextruded films, laminations, pouches and surface printed rollstock. This forum not only allows customers to see first-hand the capabilities Ampac possesses, but also provides an educational overview of the flexible packaging industry.



Customers learned about packaging design, from the basics of sealant technologies to exterior print substrates. Additional instruction on printing technologies, barrier basics, and manufacturing processes for laminating and pouch formation was also provided. Highlights of the most recent training were informative presentations by partner vendors in pouch manufacturing from Totani Corporation, and Fill/Seal (Pre-Made) and Form/Fill/Seal (Roll stock) packaging machinery from ALLIEDFLEX Technologies. What began with an internal training focus has now grown to include Ampac customers who appreciate the ability to gain industry packaging knowledge, as well as an understanding of Ampac competencies and innovations.



LEAD Ampac Academy attendee Laura Muell said, "I really enjoyed the LEAD Academy. I learned a lot more about Ampac’s various capabilities and core competencies. I also thought it was great that there was some technical depth in covering the different types of resins/films, some of the key properties of each and the advantages/disadvantages of each. The reference materials given to us will be extremely useful down the road. I would highly recommend this to the rest of our engineering team."



Ampac’s Dave Bartish, Marketing Director, states, "To be able to provide this type of education in a forum with our customers is a privilege. We appreciate them taking the time to be with us during the training sessions, and Ampac is happy to provide them with the tools to make informed decisions about packaging."



Ampac drives packaging transformation and performance by creating packages that are more innovative, progressive and dynamic than those used by competitive brands. Ampac’s comprehensive approach to packaging is a balance of rigorous, technology-driven thinking and exceptional creativity. It is a diversified global packaging company with 14 manufacturing centers in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit our website at: http://www.ampaconline.com