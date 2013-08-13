Ampac Wins Industry Awards in Recognition of Excellence

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Ampac, the world’s leader in creative packaging solutions, has recently won several awards showcasing excellence in leadership, innovation and technical excellence.



Ampac was awarded the PAC Leadership Award from the Packaging Association of Canada for the No.2 Pouch Savvy Green Eco Clean Laundry Detergent. This award, based out of Canada, highlights those packages that show technical packaging design and sustainability.



The Manny Awards recognized Ampac with a New Product Development and Innovation Award as a manufacturing company who demonstrated innovations and best practices. Sal Pellingra, Director of Innovation for Ampac stated, "Ampac’s Innovation team strives to create innovative packaging solutions in response to customer needs, as well as creating market leading concepts that will change packaging for the future."



An FTA Award was given to Ampac’s paper shopping bag for p.s. Aeropostale in recognition of the excellent flexographic printing displayed on this bag. Judging criteria include level of execution and degree of difficulty concerning flexographic print, where technology has played a large role in in achieving photo-realistic print capabilities.



Two American Packaging Design Awards were awarded by Graphic Design USA for Ampac’s Savvy Green Eco Clean Laundry Detergent pouch and Campbell’s Skillet pouch. Both awards were recognized for being visually attractive and features designs that advance the brand and forge an emotional connection with the purchaser based on the award criteria.



A key award for Ampac’s Campbell’s Skillet pouch was given by Food and Beverage Packaging Magazine recognizing this pouch as "Package of the Year". The Campbell’s pouch uses a new format, a shaped stand up pouch, in a category that is traditionally packaged in glass jars or aluminum cans. The stand-up pouch is a rotogravure printed pouch utilizing a pattern matte varnish to highlight the graphics and a non-rocking bottom for enhanced shelf appeal.



Ampac’s Dave Bartish, Marketing Director, says, "Ampac is proud to see that our work in innovating new ideas, making advancements in printing and pouch making, and using our imagination and know-how to lead industry change is paying off. We are pleased to be recognized for the work invested in these leading brands."



About Ampac

Ampac drives packaging transformation and performance by creating packages that are more innovative, progressive and dynamic than those used by competitive brands. Ampac’s comprehensive approach to packaging is a balance of rigorous, technology-driven thinking and exceptional creativity. It is a diversified global packaging company with 14 manufacturing centers in North America, Europe and Asia.



For more information, visit our website at: http://www.ampaconline.com