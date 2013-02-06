Ampac Wins Multiple Awards for Innovative New Products

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Ampac, the world’s leader in creative flexible packaging, announces several recent award recognitions won by Ampac for Campbell’s Skillets pouch, Tesco Finest Chicken Stock retort pouch, Poli Paté, Savvy Green Laundry Detergent pouch, and Wolf Garten Refill Bag.



Ampac’s newest award recognition is from The WorldStar Packaging Organization, winning for two pouches in the Food category – Tesco Finest Soups and Poli Paté. The WorldStar Award is presented only to those packages which have already won recognition in a national competition. Awards are based on the judges’ consensus that a package is superior in its own right, and better in its class in execution or innovation by comparison.



Another recent award is the Brand Packaging award for Package Design Innovation. The Campbell’s Skillet pouch received an Innovation Award at the Packaging That Sells Conference – the event that focuses on the link between packaging and the brand.



Tesco Finest Chicken Stock pouch won an Innovation Award from Store Brands Decisions, as well as a European DFTA Award Nomination for excellence in flexography for food. Recognized for its outstanding innovative print quality, the Tesco retort pouch is flexo printed versus rotogravure. The result is one of the few flexo-printed standup retort pouches with high-definition printing and extraordinary graphic effects. The matte look of the standup pouch is eye-catching on supermarket shelves and replaces the more traditional rigid packaging formats for retort soups.



The Gold Ink Awards were held recently with Ampac winning a Gold Award for its Savvy Green eco-Clean Laundry Detergent. The Savvy Green pouch also won a packagePRINTING award for flexo process. The Savvy Green pouch utilizes Ampac’s No-2 PouchTM innovation and was printed using Esko Artwork’s HD Flexo technology, which provides dramatically improved print quality over conventional flexographic printing.



Ampac’s Wolf Garten Refill Bag won a European DFTA Award Nomination for excellence in flexography for large format packaging. The Wolf Garten design is a flexible refill stand-up pouch for lawn fertilizer. It has an improved bottom gusset for excellent shelf stability with an 8-color flexo surface printed design.



Ampac’s Dave Bartish, Marketing Director, states, "Ampac has won several recent awards that showcase our ability to produce innovative new products to meet market demand. Our international recognition showcases our capabilities in Europe that complement our overall competencies worldwide."



About Ampac

Ampac drives packaging transformation and performance by creating packages that are more innovative, progressive and dynamic than those used by competitive brands. Ampac’s comprehensive approach to packaging is a balance of rigorous, technology-driven thinking and exceptional creativity. It is a diversified global packaging company with 14 manufacturing centers in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit Ampac’s website at: http://www.ampaconline.com



