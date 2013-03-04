Ampac Wins Two Flexible Packaging Association Awards

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Ampac, the world’s leader in creative packaging solutions, has won two Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) awards – Gold in Environmental & Sustainability Achievement for its Savvy Green No.2 Pouch, and Silver in Packaging Excellence for Campbell’s Skillet Sauces.



Ampac’s No.2 Pouch has been commercialized in several new applications including a first of its kind in the laundry category for Savvy Green Eco-Clean Laundry Detergent. The No 2 Pouch is manufactured using a proprietary coextruded HPDE blend, allowing it to be recycled with other HDPE products in municipalities with recycling programs, as well as at retail stores with drop off locations for clean and dry HDPE shopping bags. The Ampac No 2 Pouch has been improved for stiffness to help it stand upright in retail and in the home, and has improved drop resistance for heavy products.



Utilizing a coextruded film as an alternative to the more traditional lamination process, the Savvy Green No.2 Pouch eliminates the energy, materials, and associated waste from the lamination process. In addition, all trim, and rejected film/pouches accumulated during the manufacturing process of the No. 2 Pouch are recycled into resin which is used in manufacturing can liners for other Ampac customers. The No.2 Pouch participates in the HOW2RECYCLE program which provides consumers with a path to recycling flexible packaging. The Savvy Green pouch meets the No.2 SPI ASTM classification (D-7611/D7611M-10) and is approved through Trex®, the largest plastic bag recycler in the US.



Ampac won a Silver FPA award in the Packaging Excellence category for its Campbell’s Skillet Sauces pouch. The new Campbell’s Skillet Sauces line uses a new format - shaped stand up pouch - in a category that is traditionally packaged in glass jars or aluminum cans. The Campbell’s Skillet Sauces pouch is a rotogravure printed retort 4-ply foil lamination in a stand-up pouch which is rotogravure printed utilizing a pattern matte varnish to highlight the graphics. Coupled with the shaped, non-rocking bottom, this creates enhanced shelf appeal. This package includes a la yer of linear tear film that gives the consumer the best opening experience possible, and a clear gusset to give the consumer a window to see the product while in the package.



Visually, the Campbell’s Skillet Sauces pouch has a registered patterned matte varnish that is utilized to highlight the product pictures and cooking instructions which are glossy. This package is 7-color rotogravure reverse print with a one color surface printed registered varnish. The matte varnish is used to highlight the product and creates a package with maximum shelf appeal - a process that is unique for retort pouches.



According to Dave Bartish, Ampac’s Marketing Director, "Ampac’s commitment to innovation in flexible packaging is proven by our dedicated team whose goal is to advance our customers brands and value globally. It is an honor to receive recognition from the Flexible Packaging Association in conjunction with these innovations."



Ampac drives packaging transformation and performance by creating packages that are more innovative, progressive and dynamic than those used by competitive brands. Ampac’s comprehensive approach to packaging is a balance of rigorous, technology-driven thinking and exceptional creativity. It is a diversified global packaging company with 14 manufacturing centers in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit Ampac’s website at: www.ampaconline.com



