Amphibious Land Craft Market May See a Big Move :General Dynamics, Thales Group, Marine Alutech, Iveco

Griffon Hoverwork Ltd. (United Kingdom), General Dynamics (United States), Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), Fincantieri Marine Group, LLC (United States), BAE Systems (United Kingdom), Thales Group (France) , L3 Technologies, Inc. (United States), Iveco (Italy), Textron Systems (United States), Marine Alutech (Finland)



During an amphibious assault, landing craft are small and medium seagoing watercraft, such as boats, barges, that are used to transport soldiers and vehicles from the sea to the beach. The increasing contest between various countries regarding naval boundaries, and island territories has led to growing spending by Navies and militaries around the world to rise their amphibious assault capabilities. This has led to the surge in the amphibious land craft demand and popularity in the recent years. Although high cost of operations and maintenance as well as presence of alternative options may hamper the growth of the market. Similarly the blacklisting of certain countries also limits the growth to certain regions. Global military spending is on rise, and the Asia Pacific region is expected to account for largest market share.



In 2021, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, popularly known as GRSE which is an India based shipbuilding company specialised in military hardware manufacturing has announced delivery of eighth landing craft utility ship to Indian Navy. This are built particularly for landing operations in the most challenging beaching sites. In addition to troops, each craft may carry main battle tanks, personnel carriers, and other Army vehicles that can be launched from the beaches.



by Type (Landing Craft Utility, Landing Craft Air Cushion, Amphibious Assault Vehicle, Others), Application (Vehicle Transportation, Infantry Transportation, Others), End Use (Navy, Coast Guard, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- Asia Pacific Segment Presents Highest Opportunities for Amphibious Land Craft Market



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Conflicts Regarding Naval Boundaries and Islands

- Surge in Global Military Spending

- Rising Innovation, Research and Development in the Military Hardware Field



Market Trend:

- Amphibious Assault Vehicle account for Largest Market Share



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



