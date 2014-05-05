Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- RnRMarketResearch.com adds “Amphoteric Surfactant Market by Application (Personal Care, Home Care and Industrial & Institutional, Oil Field Chemical, Agriculture Adjuvants), Type (Betaine, Amine Oxide, Amphoacetate, Amphopropionate, Sultaine) – Global Trends & Forecast to 2019“ report to its research database.



The amphoteric surfactants have the potential to form a negative and positive ionic group. With the changing pH of the system, the net charge of the surfactant changes. Amphoteric surfactants are used in various industries, such as personal care, home care, industrial & institutional (I&I), oil field chemicals, and agriculture adjuvants. Personal care application is the largest consumer of amphoteric surfactants as these surfactants make the products more skin friendly due to greater mildness rendered as compared to other surfactants. Among the other applications, oil field chemicals segment is expected to have a high growth in the future due to its versatile nature.



Different amphoteric surfactants are preferred for one or more applications. The most widely used amphoteric surfactant is betaine. Its low irritation and skin friendly nature, along with low price makes it more preferred than other types. The other types of amphoteric surfactants are amine oxide, amphoacetate, amphopropionate, and sultaine.



Complete Report Available @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/amphoteric-surfactant-market-by-application-personal-care-home-care-and-industrial-institutional-oil-field-chemical-agriculture-adjuvants-type-betaine-amine-oxide-amphoacetate-amphopropion-market-report.html .



The Asia-Pacific region has in recent times taken over the other regions in the amphoteric surfactants market. This has been achieved mainly due to the large population and the growing need of masses to use milder products. Asia-Pacific is followed by North America, Europe, and then the Rest of the World.



The amphoteric surfactants market proves to be highly competitive with several market participants and a few market leaders. The high level of competition between the important players benefits the overall market through new product developments and innovations. The top personal care product manufacturers look for the quality of products and tend to purchase high quality amphoteric surfactants from the key manufacturers.



This report analyzes various marketing trends and establishes the most effective growth strategy in the market. It identifies market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, burning issues, and winning imperatives. Amphoteric surfactants market consists of several global and regional companies, such as Evonik(Germany), Solvay(Belgium), Akzo Nobel(The Netherlands), Huntsman(U.S.), Stepan(U.S.),and others.



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Scope of the report

On the basis of geography:

- Asia-Pacific

- Europe

- America

- Others



On the basis of types:

- Betaine

- Amine oxide

- Amphoacetates

- Amphopropionates

- Sultaines



On the basis of applications:

- Personal care

- Home care and I&I

- Oil field chemicals

- Agriculture adjutants



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