Customer Engagement and Experience Influence Consumer Selections

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- Amplified Analytics, a leading provider of tools for primary market research of Social Media and Social Enterprise, announced today the availability of new study into dynamics of 2012 Smartphone Market supported by NPS® On-Demand Monitor capabilities.



Over the last few years, Amplified Analytics utilized its Opinion Miner© platform to study Customer Experience and Engagement in multiple market segments. High growth markets with high volumes of social customer-generated content provide more data for mining that expose patterns faster. The Smartphone Market serves as an excellent proxy for illustration of insights helping companies to thrive in the age of digital Darwinism:



Consumers reduce uncertainty of choice by looking for safety in numbers. If people who purchased a product/service/brand XYZ liked their experience, chances are I will like it too. Humans and other animals have always behaved this way. Social Media increased the scale exponentially by allowing us to "consult" with thousands of, instead of very few, people. Surely, I don't know these people personally to trust them as much as I can my personal friends, but their numbers offer me more certainty, and I can trust them more than I do marketing messages.



Customer engagement is critical to brand equity. Social consumers gauge your brand health by its customer engagement and advocacy, and it is transparent to them. If a product/brand has no customer reviews easily findable online, this product will not sell well enough and brand equity will deteriorate. Allocation of funds in marketing budgets to increase customer engagement will bring the best available returns.



Marketers who continue to bet on one-sided broadcasting methods and ignore strategies for Social Customer engagement and advocacy will go by the way of dinosaurs and will take their brands with them.



Contact us to obtain a free copy of the complete report.



NPS, Net Promoter, and Net Promoter Score are registered trademarks of Satmetrix Systems, Inc., Bain & Company and Fred Reichheld.