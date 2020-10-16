Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- The report titled "Amplifiers Market" has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.



The global amplifiers market was worth $1.032 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow decline at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.04% and reach $1.03 billion by 2023.



Top Companies in the Global Amplifiers Market: STMicroelectronics; Texas Instruments; NXP Semiconductors; Maxim Integrated Product Inc; Analog Devices and Other



Markets Covered: 1) By Channel: Mono Channel; Two Channel; Four Channel; Six Channel; Others; 2) By Application: Consumer Electronics; Automotive; Media & Entertainment; Others

The amplifiers market covered in this report is segmented by channel into mono channel, two channel, four channel, and six channel, others. It is also segmented by application into consumer electronics, automotive, media & entertainment, others



The rise in demand for energy-efficient electronic products globally contributes to the growth of the amplifiers market. Energy-efficient products use less energy compared to other products and will enhance the level of energy conservation. Energy-saving power amplifiers are gaining increasing momentum due to its energy conservative nature, and are highly efficient. These amplifiers are used in the manufacturing of electronic products. The primary demand for energy-efficient products in India increased from 450 million tons in 2000 to 770 million tons in 2012 and is expected to grow 1,500 million tons by 2030. Therefore, the rise in demand for energy-efficient electronic products is increasing the demand for amplifiers.



Smart power-amplifier (SPA) is a key trend driving the growth of the amplifiers market. Smart power-amplifier with voltage-tripling is designed to boost the audio quality and also to increase the efficiency of wireless speakers, watches, phones, and tablets. In 2019, ESS Technologies, the industry leader in audio converters and analog design, introduced the smart power-amplifier with revolutionary new amplifier design based on patented 7-level Class-D amplifier technology offers improved efficiency and lower EMI than standard amplifiers. The voltage-tripling can reach 15V from a 5V supply and results in an effective boost-voltage of 13V from a typical phone battery.



