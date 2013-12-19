AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (Formerly Targeted Genetics Corporation) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (formerly Targeted Genetics Corporation) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report" from MarketLine, now available