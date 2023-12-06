Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2023 -- Amplitude, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by Amplitude, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Francisco, CA based Amplitude, Inc. provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. Amplitude, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $167.26 million in 2021 to $238.06 million in 2022, and that its Net Loss increased from $74.98 million in 2021 to $91.9 million in 2022.



Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) declined from $16.95 per share on February 15, 2023, to as low as $8.50 per share on May 16, 2023.



