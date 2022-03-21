Amryt Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2022 -- Amryt Pharma plc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ: AMYT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ: AMYT) concerning whether a series of statements by Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ: AMYT regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Ireland based Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. Amryt Pharma plc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $58.12 million in 2019 to $182.6 million in 2020, and that Net Loss increased from $65.53 million in 2019 to $104.52 million in 2020.



On February 28, 2022, Amryt Pharma plc disclosed receipt of a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") stating that the Company's New Drug Application for its Dystrophic and Junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa ("EB") treatment, Oleogel-S10, could not be approved in its current form. The FDA "asked Amryt to submit additional confirmatory evidence of effectiveness for Oleogel-S10 in EB."



Shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ: AMYT) declined from $10.65 per share on February 7, 2022, to as low as $5.61 per share on February 28, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ: AMYT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.