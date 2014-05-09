AMS Financial Announces Availability of Motorcycle Loans for Bad Credit

Charleston, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- AMS Financial announces the availability of motorcycle loans for bad credit and loans for lower incomes. They offer simple and easily applicable loans so customers can buy a motorcycle quickly and hassle-free. In addition, motorcycle insurance is comparatively cheaper and requires lower maintenance than a decent car. One can contribute to a friendly environment by purchasing motorbikes as they use less oil and produce less carbon emissions.



The company also offers motorcycle dealer financing for dealers that not yet offer financing to their customers. They believe that it is a simpler way to expand the level of service and with their 0% interest loan all their customers can upgrade to a better model. One can get all the related information to find out how to set up by simply visiting their partner’s page.



AMS Financing also offers refinance auto loan with bad credit and is the perfect opportunity for car owners to obtain a lower monthly payment. They can provide affordable as well as economical car financing, which is suitable for even low credit customers.



Addressing the auto loans, a spokesperson from AMS Financing mentioned, “We also offer our most popular 0% credit card program with an option to make flexible repayments each month. This is a perfect option for car owners with irregular income. The application process is simple and quick and we provide 30 second approvals in most cases. There are no hidden fees and there is a limited amount of paperwork. Our auto refinance is secure, simple and hassle free.”



About AMS Financial

AMS Financial has been America’s choice for fast and easy financing since 2004. They have helped over 100,000 consumers finance their dream pools, medical procedures, home improvement projects and more with their industry leading suite of 0% cards and unsecured loan programs. Their staff has a combined 75 years of experience in consumer finance and lending and they are ready to serve customers. It is their pleasure to help customers with financing for anything they may need or want.



For more information, please visit- http://www.myanypurposeloan.com/.



Contact Details-

295 Seven Farms Drive

Suite C-201

Charleston, SC 29492