AMS Financial Now Announces 0% Financing on Medical, Dental and Cosmetic Surgery

Charleston, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- AMS Financial Solutions, a leading medical loan provider, now announces 0% financing on cosmetic surgeries, dental and medical treatment. This step from the company has brought a new hope for patients, who were neglecting their health issues because of high rates of treatment.



A representative from the company said, “0% medical and dental financing is available to those that wish to finance their procedure. There are over 50 loan and medical credit card options available to finance all types of procedures including cosmetic surgery, bariatric surgery, dental implants, orthodontics, Lasik eye surgery and even veterinary loans.”



“All types of medical procedures can be financed and there are no restrictions with our programs”, he further added.



AMS Financial offers a simple and affordable way to finance all types of dental and medical procedures that may be too costly or not covered by traditional insurance. Patients can visit the online portal of the company and calculate their own plan for paying the installments back to the company using an interest calculator on the website.



Any type of treatment plan or product can be financed and the patients can choose any doctor or medical service provider that they like. Approvals can be as fast as 30 seconds and funding of the loan or card can be as soon as a week or less.



About AMS Financial Solutions, Inc.

Located in Charleston, SC, AMS Financial is known for dental loans, healthcare loans, medical loans and health care financing. AMS Financial is a trusted partner to over 15,000 service provider partners nationwide. In addition, the company is an industry expert on consumer financing and featured in many trade magazines and industry round tables. With over 30 years of hands-on consumer direct lending experience, in financing a dental procedure, cosmetic surgery or any other type of medical financing need and helps their clients in getting the loan fast and efficiently.



To know more, please visit: http://www.mymedcredit.com



Contact Detail

AMS Financial Solutions, Inc.,

295 Seven Farms Drive, Suite C-201,

Charleston, SC 29492