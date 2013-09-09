AMS Financial Offers a Simple and Affordable Way to Finance All Medical Procedures

Charleston, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- AMS Financial Solutions is a valuable source for medical loans , proves an excellent choice for financing all medical procedures. The company offers many flexible options with their with their medical credit card. They offer financing for all types of cosmetic surgery, audiology, dental, chiropractic surgery, LASIK surgery and veterinary surgery. They offer their clients with the liberty to choose any doctor of their choice.



While discussing the financing of cosmetic surgery in detail, one of the spokespersons stated, “We at AMS Financial understands that plastic and cosmetic surgery could be expensive. Here at AMS Financial, we provide an affordable surgery financing option and also assists our customers with cosmetic surgery financing and plastic surgery financing. We understand the needs of our clients and we’ll go the extra mile to help those achieve it.”



AMS Financial offers a simple and affordable way to finance all types of dental and medical procedures that may be too costly or not covered by traditional insurance. Their clients can overcome the immediate cash requirements so that it wouldn't delay any kind of treatment or purchase delay due to any kind of cost concerns.



Any types of treatment plan or product can be financed and the patient can choose any doctor or medical service provider that they like. Approvals can be as fast as 30 seconds and funding of the loan or card can be as soon as a week or less.



About AMS Financial Solutions, Inc.

Located in Charleston, SC, AMS Financial is known for dental loans, health care loans, medical loans and health care financing. AMS Financial is a trusted partner to over 15,000 service provider partners nationwide. In addition, the company is an industry expert on consumer financing and featured in many trade magazines and industry round tables. With over 30 years of hands-on consumer direct lending experience, in financing a dental procedure, cosmetic surgery or any other type of medical financing need and helps their clients in getting the loan fast and efficiently.



To know more, please visit: http://www.mymedcredit.com



Contact Detail:

AMS Financial Solutions, Inc.,

295 Seven Farms Drive, Suite C-201,

Charleston, SC 29492