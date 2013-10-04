AMS Financial Solutions Has Come Up with Affordable Medical Credit Cards

Charleston, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- An industry leader in providing medical loans, AMS Financial Solutions has come up with the latest medical aid, the Medical Credit Cards for the patients. This medical financing company aims to provide all the flexible financing options to the clients when going for a dental surgery, chiropractic surgery, cosmetic surgery, audiology, LASIK surgery or veterinary surgery.



Their medical loans or medical credit cards are the best online aid a patient can avail, reducing stress. Elaborating further, a spokesperson stated, “There will always be peace of mind knowing that when a medical issue surfaces, there are options online that will help to make you less stressed over figuring out how you will pay for the bill. With medical loans, there will always be an option that is right for you.”



AMS Financial Solutions ensures that whether it is a cosmetic and dermatology work or any dental or Chiropractic services, all this is covered under the medical credit card. In fact, these medical loans can also cater veterinary services.



Moreover, when it comes to financing for cosmetic surgery, no other organization can beat AMS Financial Solutions. Their financing solutions are affordable and easy to avail. With approvals being as fast as 30 seconds and funding of the loan or card can be as soon as a week or less, all types of treatment plan or product can be financed easily, allowing the patients to choose any doctor or medical service provider that they like.



About AMS Financial Solutions, Inc.

Located in Charleston, SC, AMS Financial is known for dental loans, healthcare loans, medical loans and health care financing. AMS Financial is a trusted partner to over 15,000 service provider partners nationwide. In addition, the company is an industry expert on consumer financing and featured in many trade magazines and industry round tables. With over 30 years of hands-on consumer direct lending experience, in financing a dental procedure, cosmetic surgery or any other type of medical financing need and helps their clients in getting the loan fast and efficiently.



To know more, please visit http://www.mymedcredit.com/



Contact Detail:-

AMS Financial Solutions, Inc.,

295 Seven Farms Drive, Suite C-201,

Charleston, SC 29492