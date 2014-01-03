AMS Financial Solutions, Inc. Offering Bad Credit Home Improvement Loans

Charleston, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- While most of the home improvement financiers try to avoid giving loans to people with a bad credit, AMS Financial Solutions, Inc., quite oppositely, understands the misfortunes faced by people in handling monetary matters. They are thus, recommending companies that offer bad credit home improvement loans that are easily repayable and completely hassle-free.



AMS Financial Solutions has always strived towards assisting people with a dream of a better living space. While most of the people can afford an easy loan, a few of them also face the troubles of receiving such loans due to their repeated payment defaults, making their overall credit score unimpressive for home improvement financing companies.



“If you have bad credit”, quote the AMS’s spokesperson, “you might still be able to get a loan to improve your home, creating a home that you have always dreamed of. It does not hurt to try, and many times the homeowner will be shocked to learn that they are indeed approved for the loan.”



AMS also offers solution for those clients who are just tenants and have no property to request a loan against. They recommend such clients to apply for bad credit unsecured loans, available in various forms and time periods. In these loans, the creditor relies on the promise of the borrower to pay back the funds that were borrowed without putting up any collateral for it.



About AMS Financial Solutions, Inc.

Located in Charleston, SC, AMS Financial Solutions specializes in home improvement financing and assisting their clients in procuring the best loan for the project. With over 50 combined years of home improvement experience, the company has helped over 100,000 customers to obtain financing for their home projects. The company has also served as a trusted partner to over 25,000 home improvement contractors and helps their clients with home improvement financing. AMS Financial Solutions is a trusted name for those who need financing for swimming pool, sunrooms or any type of remodeling.



For more information, please visit http://www.homeimprovementloanpros.com



Contact Details:

Address: 295, Seven Farms Drive, Suite C-201, Charleston SC 29492 | Phone: 800-783-6540