Charleston, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- AMS Financial Solutions offers unsecured loans for home improvement projects nationwide, or 0% card to fit the client’s needs. These loans are considered to be a type of debt which is not collateralized by a lien on the borrower’s end. In addition, this means that the creditor depends on the assurance of the borrower to pay back the funds that were borrowed.



The company fixes a number of payments and these loans are considered to be short-term, generally one to five years. One can find an abundance of loans on the market, but a homeowner can find a specific home improvement unsecured loans only at AMS Financial Solutions. Additionally, these can be utilized for a variety of reasons, from a kitchen update to new roofing, or for adding a pool or a spa.



There are a number of reasons to feel safe and secure by getting an unsecured loan, there’s no need to worry about putting any collateral up for it, and the payment terms are simple to follow just by paying the same amount each month.



A spokesperson from AMS Financial Solutions mentioned some relevant information about home improvement loan with no equity, “If you are willing to update your residence, then you should know that loans for home improvement are available at AMS Financial Solutions. There are many customers who feel that they only qualify for a loan if they use the equity that is already built up in their home. We have many other programs that a homeowner can qualify for if they desire to update their home.”



About AMS Financial Solutions

AMS Financial Solutions is located in Charleston, SC. They specialize in home improvement financing and their mission is to find the best loan possible for one’s particular project. Their staff has over 50 combined years of home improvement lending experience and has helped over 100,000 customers obtain financing for their home projects. In addition, they are trusted partners to over 25,000 home improvement contractors who refer their clients who need financing for them. They have unsecured loans and credit card programs in all 50 states and for all credit grades, including Excellent, Good, Fair and Poor.



For more information, please visit- http://www.homeimprovementloanpros.com/.



Contact Details-

295 Seven Farms Drive, Suite C-201

Charleston, SC 29492