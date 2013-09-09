AMS Financial Solutions Simplifies Clients Search for Home Improvement Financing

Charleston, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- AMS Financial Solutions, a trusted platform for home improvement financing and home improvement loans, simplifies the search process for their customers. The portal assists their online clients, who are looking to compare home improvement loans and 0% credit card offers to finance their home improvement project needs.



While highlighting the company's search process, a spokespersons for AMS Financial Solutions stated, “Our loan portal is very intuitive and easy to use. While comparing products through our portal the prospect needs to simply search based on the approximate loan amount needed, the type of project and the self rated credit and it will serve up to 4 different loans and 0% card option to choose from.”



With AMS Financial Solutions’ prompt services, the consumer can compare rates, terms and payments, which would help them to decide which program is best for their project, based on their family situation.



In addition to serving the consumer directly, AMS Financial Solutions’ partners with over 25,0000 contractors nationwide to provide consumer financing for their customers. This partnership enables the contractor to offer financing that is free of paperwork, allows for approvals 24/7 and no fees are ever charged to the contractor or dealer.



Currently AMS Financial Solutions services Pool & Spa, Window & Siding, HVAC and Plumbing, Roofing & Exterior, Basement Finishing, Tornado Shelter, Solar & PV and many other installed home improvement contractors. There are literally no restrictions on the products that AMS Financial Solutions can finance.



About AMS Financial Solutions

Located in Charleston, SC, AMS Financial Solutions is specialized in home improvement financing and assist their clients in procuring the best loan for the project. With over 50 combined years of home improvement experience the company has helped over 100,000 customers to obtain financing for their home projects. The company has also served as a trusted partner to over 25,000 home improvement contractors and helps their clients with home improvement financing. AMS Financial Solutions is a trusted name for those who need financing for swimming pool, sunrooms or any type of remodeling.



To learn more, please visit: http://www.homeimprovementloanpros.com



Contact Detail:

AMS Financial Solutions, Inc

295 Seven Farms Drive

Suite C-201

Charleston, SC 29492