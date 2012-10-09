AMSN Helps Companies Compare Wisconsin Precision Metal Machining Shops

Milwaukee, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Finding a suitable manufacturer of made-to-order products in Wisconsin takes more than just searching online, it takes knowing the right resources and the proven capabilities of vendors serving the marketplace, according to the machine shop service specialists AMSN at http://mfgpartners.net/machine-shop-service As the founder of the Buy American Movement the company brings an unusual approach to the industry launching campaigns across the country and worldwide to promote US-based manufacturers.



Rachael Young, spokeswoman for MFGpartners.net said the company's precision metal machining shops are all based in the United States and capable of providing complete metal fabricating, laser cutting, abrasive waster-jet & plasma cutting, MIG & TIG welding, plastic molds, patterns, precision machining (http://mfgpartners.net/precision-machining-services) and other services. According to Young, AMSN added several local shops serving Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Appleton, Waukesha, Oshkosh, Racine, Kenosha, West Allis, Eau Claire and other cities across Wisconsin.



“The MFGpartners.net approved manufacturers are capable of offering complete fabrication, molding and machining services (http://mfgpartners.net/machining-services) for aerospace, power & nuclear, marine, military, general industrial, agricultural, electronic, construction, telecommunications, plastic industry, consumer goods and other applications,” said Young. She continued, “With the assistance of businesses throughout Wisconsin the American Machine Shops Network has been able to increase its presence all over the badger state to further its grassroots movement founded earlier this year to help bring work to local manufacturers.”



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



This news release was distributed by IndustrialPR.net