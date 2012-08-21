AMSN Says to Nevada Businesses, 'Don't Bet Against U.S. Manufacturers'

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2012 -- The gambling types across the Silver State within the manufacturing community are betting a strong return for U.S. manufacturers in 2013 according to ILG, and the 1,000+ member strong American Machine Shops Network (AMSN) at http://www.MFGpartners.net An announcement from AMSN is expected later today as the company speaks in a private Webinar to Nevada based manufacturers and businesses looking to buy/sell customized metal and plastic CNC machined parts proudly made in the USA using local raw materials provided by suppliers across the country.



For several years now MFGpartners.net has been making significant headway promoting its U.S. manufacturing movement (USMM) developed to promote American-based custom manufacturers specializing in precision machining, metalworking, castings, small machined products, plastic mold making and quality metal fabrication at http://www.mfgpartners.net/quality-metal-fabrication According to AMSN spokesperson Frederick Benson the company's entrance into Nevada comes at a time when local manufacturers are in desperate need for more work and more doors need to be open.



“MFGpartners.net is looking forward to assisting businesses all over Nevada sourcing for craftsman such as machinists, plastic injection molders, woodworking shops, foundries, steel centers, engineers, precision metal fabricators and other specialists at http://www.mfgpartners.net/precision-metal-fabricators,” said Benson. He continued, “AMSN is reaching out to companies in Las Vegas, Reno, Henderson, Carson City, Elko, Boulder City, North Las Vegas, Sparks and other cities across the Silver State in need of custom manufacturing services provided by local manufacturers.”



Companies and organizations in Nevada as well as nationwide can submit an RFQ to U.S. machine shops at http://www.MFGpartners.net/rfq.html



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



