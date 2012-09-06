AMSN to Offer Contract and Custom Fabrication Services for Illinois Businesses

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- As one of the major and most important industrial producers in the country, Illinois continues to look for ways to grow its manufacturing sector, and according to the American Machine Shops Network, the nation's largest custom manufacturing marketplace (http://www.MFGpartners.net), it all comes down to technology. The company announced today its new plan to help bring manufacturing jobs to the Prairie State with the assistance of Industrial Leaders, the Web's largest directory of US-based, quality-approved manufacturers. According to MFGpartners.net the campaign will focus on quality and technology as the ace cards to help bring jobs back to Illinois companies.



Paul Flynn, spokesman for AMSN said hundreds of corporations, trade organizations, entrepreneurs, product inventors and others regularly access MFGpartners to submit an RFQ for services such as conventional & CNC machining, fabrication and mold making at http://www.MFGpartners.net/rfq.html According to Flynn, companies also browse the fully profiled machine shops on the website to compare their design & production capabilities, industries served, machines and CNC equipment, quality certifications and memberships as well as other criteria considered when selecting a custom manufacturer.



“Businesses in all industries such as transportation, recreational, automotive, industrial, agricultural & farming, construction, electronic, telecommunications and other markets utilize AMSN when sourcing for contract machining, sheet metal work, close tolerance grinding, mandrel bending, cutting, tube fabrication, small machined parts, swaging, prototyping and other services,” said Flynn. He continued, “The vendors on MFGpartners.net are fully equipped to handle jobs of all sizes, from single piece prototypes to short, medium and long production runs.”



Manufacturers interested in advertising on the largest US-focused manufacturing marketplace can get more information at http://www.MFGpartners.net/advertise



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



This news release was distributed by IndustrialPR.net