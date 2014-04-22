Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of AMTEC Corporation: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering



Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "AMTEC Corporation: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "AMTEC Corporation"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "AMTEC Corporation" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "AMTEC Corporation"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

AMTEC Corporation (AMTEC) is one of the leading suppliers of ammunition systems. The company primarily focuses on providing solutions and services in the areas of test and evaluation, modeling and simulation, systems analysis and technology development. The company's product portfolio comprises 40mm ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical assemblies and medium caliber cartridge cases. It also provides tactical and training ammunition, fuzes, firing devices and initiators. AMTEC primarily serves the US government and contractors across defense sector. It also designs and develops high-volume, precision, automatic manufacturing machines, tooling and test equipment. The company operates as a subsidiary of National Presto Industries, Inc. AMTEC is headquartered in Wisconsin, the US.



Companies Mentioned



AMTEC Corporation



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