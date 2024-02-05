Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) Investor Notice: Investigation Concerning Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2024 -- Amtech Systems, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Amtech Systems, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Temple, AZ based Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. Amtech Systems, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $106.29 million for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2022, to $113.31 million for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2023, and that its Net Income of $17.36 million for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2022, turned to a Net Loss of $12.58 million for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2023.



On December 13, 2023, Amtech Systems, Inc. announced that it anticipated taking an impairment charge in its Materials and Substrate segment in part due to a "prolonged downturn . . . in the semiconductor industry and delays in the adoption of next-gen polishing tools."



Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) declined from $11.98 per share in July 2023, to as low as $3.59 per share on December 19, 2023.



