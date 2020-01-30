Amusements Parks Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2022

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- The amusements market consists of sales of amusements services such as amusement parks entertainments and gambling services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate amusements facilities such as theme parks, water parks, amusement arcades, casinos, and sports betting facilities.



The amusements market includes sales of entry fees and ticket sales for mechanical rides, water rides, water games, food and beverages, merchandise goods, events, games, shows, themed exhibits, and hotels and resorts. Bingo parlors, coin-operated gambling device concession operators, bookmakers, lottery ticket sales agents, and card rooms are also included in this market.



The amusements market is segmented by type of amusements, and by geography.



By Type Of Amusement- The amusements market can be segmented by type of amusement into

a) Gambling

b) Amusement Parks And Arcades



Amusement parks and arcades had the highest growth rate of nearly 8.3% during the historic period. The fastest growth in the historic period can be attributed to the change in the social behavior of the global population following the rise in the disposable income, and increase in the global tourism industry.



Amusement Parks And Arcades market is segmented by type of establishment into

a) Theme Parks

b) Water Parks

c) Amusement Arcades



Each of the amusement parks and arcades market's sub-segments, namely theme parks, water parks and amusement arcades are further segmented based on the age group of visitors into – below 25 years, 25 to 39 years, 40 to 59 years, 60 to 74 years, and 75 years and above. The sub-segments are also categorized based on the visitors' gender – male and female.



Gambling market is segmented by type of gambling activity into

a) Lotteries

b) Casino

c) Sports Betting

d) Others



Each of the gambling market's sub-segments, namely lotteries, casinos, sports betting, and others are further segmented based on the sales channel into offline gambling, online gambling, and VR gambling.



Asia-Pacific is the largest market for amusements, accounting for almost 32.9% of the global market. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, Asia-Pacific and Africa will be the fastest growing regions in this market.



Major competitors of Global Amusements Services Market are China Sports Lottery, China Welfare Lottery, The Walt Disney Company, Sporties Group, Las Vegas Sands Corporation.



