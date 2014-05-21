Amware Logistics, A Public Warehousing Company Offers Incomparable Warehousing Services to Meet Individual Needs

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Amware Logistics, a public warehousing company, offers incomparable warehousing services to meet client’s needs. Their public warehouse operations help diverse customers simultaneously and offer the flexibility to measure ones warehousing usage according to the exact business needs at any specified time. They even manage shared resources such as management, labor, equipment and space to make sure that each customer profits from the most productive and cost-efficient service solution possible.



The company’s contract warehouse facilities are custom-designed for the selection of a suitable building or land site for the engineering of a productive warehouse layout. They are even renowned as a third party logistics company offering contract packaging services. With a wide variety of co-packing, and repacking options to support new product placement, their services increase retail visibility from bagging and shrink wrapping to blister packs and end-aisle displays.



While addressing these services, a spokesperson from Amware Logistics mentioned, “Working with Amware’s dedicated craftsmen and women will enhance your products’ visibility; you decide the quantities, sizes, and packaging materials, and we will do the work. We have experience with many of the products and concepts you may need: kit packing, blister packing, pouching, bagging, and point of purchase display assembly. We offer the unique opportunity to pack and re-pack your goods while they proceed seamlessly through your supply chain.”



About Amware Logistics Services-

Amware Logistics Services is dedicated to crafting customer-focused, quality-driven, cost-appropriate logistics solutions that smooth product flow, more efficiently manage inventory, and trim costs for any size organization. They understand customer needs and their comprehensive suite of services includes public (shared resource) and contract (dedicated resource) warehousing, dedicated fleet operations, return and repair operations, light assembly, pallet manufacturing operations, contract packaging and transload operations. With national reach, operational excellence, flexible services, and careful monitoring every step of the way, Amware offers an efficient and affordable logistics alternative that provides measurable cost savings to one’s bottom line.



For more information, please visit- http://www.amwarelogistics.com.



Contact Details-

Phone: 970-337-7000