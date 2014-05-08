Amware Logistics Announces Public Warehousing Services with Top-Notch Quality

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Amware Logistics announces public warehousing services done with top-notch quality at the best prices possible. Their public warehouse operations serve several different customers simultaneously and offer you the flexibility to scale your warehousing usage to your exact business needs at any given time. They also provide flexibility to customers, which would allow them to scale their warehousing usage according to their business needs at any given time.



Additionally, the company manages shared resources such as management, labor, equipment and space to guarantee that every customer they serve will get all the benefits of their productive and cost-effective service solutions. The contract warehouse facilities offered are custom-designed from the selection of a suitable building or land site to the engineering of a productive warehouse layout - from the installation of specialized warehouse management systems and software. Furthermore, the hiring and training of people is focused specifically on your needs and what will serve you best.



Talking about the various services, a representative from Amware Logistics, mentioned, “We provide a diversity of warehouse management services to keep up with our customers' ever-changing needs. For many of our customers, we are involved in local drayage and delivery, management of LTL and TL freight, parcel management, freight brokerage, and contract dedicated fleet management operations. Our goal is to complement your in-house transportation capabilities and to ensure the finest service in drayage and delivery of your products to your customers.”



With the seamless efforts of Amware Logistics, renowned as a warehousing logistics company, they provide comprehensive services in the United States with the most effective return processing services.



About Amware Logistics Services

Amware Logistics Services is dedicated to crafting customer-focused, quality-driven, cost-appropriate logistics solutions that smooth product flow, more efficiently manage inventory and trim costs for any size organization. They understand customer needs and their comprehensive suite of services includes public (shared resource) and contract (dedicated resource) warehousing, dedicated fleet operations, return and repair operations, light assembly, pallet manufacturing operations, contract packaging and transload operations. With national reach, operational excellence, flexible services, and careful monitoring every step of the way, Amware offers an efficient and affordable logistics alternative that provides measurable cost savings to one’s bottom line.



For more information, please visit- http://www.amwarelogistics.com.



Contact Details-

Phone: 678 377 8585