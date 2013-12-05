Amware Logistics Now Offering Contract & Public Warehousing

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Amware Logistics, the leading 3PL Company, offers both public warehousing and contract warehousing with the highest level of care from their quality craftsmen. Their public warehouse operations serve several different customers simultaneously, and offer the flexibility to scale the client’s warehousing usage to their exact business needs at any given time.



Amware manages shared resources such as management, labor, equipment and space to ensure that every customer benefits from the most productive and cost-efficient service solution possible. A representative for the company states, “At Amware, we provide strategic warehousing throughout the United States. Our craftsmen provide a wide range of value-added services customized to fit your needs.”



He adds, “Our value added services include assembly, freight management, finished goods distribution, JIT manufacturing supply, pick and pack, cross dock, pool distribution, kitting and packing, break bulk and local cartage. We now also provide returns processing services in our warehousing facilities.”



Presently, companies are more interested in outsourcing logistics to a third party provider rather than following a Do-It-Yourself approach. Amware serves their clients with a varied menu of services that should be expected from a large resourceful company, with the attentiveness and pricing structure of a smaller entrepreneurial company.



The company is known for its modern facilities, state-of-the-art computerized inventory control systems, well-trained certified craftsmen, modern material handling equipment, 24-hour monitored security and fire protection, and above all, caring and dedicated management to meet their client’s changing needs and assist them in enhancing their company’s bottom-line performance.



About Amware Logistics Services

Amware Logistics Services offers a comprehensive suite of services which includes public and contract warehousing, dedicated fleet operations, return and repair operations, light assembly, pallet manufacturing operations, contract packaging and transload operations. Their Georgia third party logistics operations include many specialty commodities, including lumber warehousing, pulp and paper warehousing, automotive parts warehousing, and food grade warehousing. They also provide special handling and transloading services in their 3PL Companies warehouses at Lawrenceville, Morrow, Atlanta and Georgia.



To know more visit: http://www.amwarelogistics.com.

Contact: @call 678-377-8585