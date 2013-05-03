Amware Logistics Offers Customer-Focused, Quality-Driven and Cost Effective Logistics Solutions

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Amware Logistics the leading 3PL Company is dedicated to craftsmanship in delivering customer-focused, quality-driven, cost-appropriate logistics solutions for their customers. Their fulfillment and warehousing services are highly customized to fit the logistics requirements of the client. Its strategically located fulfillment warehouses in Atlanta, Phoenix, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Toronto, Canada provide the much needed requirement.



More and more companies are outsourcing logistics to a third party provider; however, when a client selects Amware as a logistics partner, he gets the best of both worlds. They have the large menu of services one expects from a large resourceful company along with the attentiveness and pricing structure of a smaller entrepreneurial company.



Thus, the first is to take advantage of the expertise that the third party logistics company brings in managing cost-effective operations. And secondly, outsourcing allows the warehouse customer to become more focused on its own core competencies, making it stronger in building its business. Nonetheless, Amware’s fulfillment operations go above and beyond shipping orders.



With experience and expertise in warehousing, inventory control, order fulfillment, product/kit assembly, and picking, packing and shipping to provide most tailored service of highest quality, the company has carved a niche for its services. Nonetheless, product fulfillment service is just one of their many handling specialties.



Amware is serving many clients in a variety of industries as it providing significant experience in each industry and a full understanding of each customer’s distribution requirements. This has made Amware Logistics uniquely positioned as most valued distribution partner. It also offers a unique breadth of services, from public and contract warehousing to transportation to contract packaging.



They work with clients to customize logistics solution for them e.g. lumber warehousing, pulp and paper warehousing, automotive parts warehousing, and food grade warehousing. The company also understands that every company has its own needs that's why they work with the systems client have in place, and help to set goals for the future.



About Amware

Amware offers crafting customer-focused, quality-driven logistics solutions that smooth product flow, more efficiently manage inventory and trim costs for any size organization. With national reach, operational excellence, flexible services, and careful monitoring every step of the way, they offer an efficient and affordable logistics alternative that provides measurable cost savings. Amware is well equipped to be your exclusive warehousing and distribution partner.



To know more about their services please visit http://www.amwarelogistics.com