Amware Logistics Services Offers Warehousing and Fulfillment Expertise at Trimmed Cost

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Amware Logistics Services offers warehousing and fulfillment expertise at a trimmed cost, providing flexibility for logistics needs. Their warehousing services in Atlanta provide economical solutions for all kinds of storage needs for businesses of all sizes and products of any sort. While providing fulfillment services, they offer work as a complete warehousing and shipping services company from receiving the inventory to warehousing, packing and finally shipping them.



Their warehousing facility in Arizona gives all the flexibility to businesses to pay for the exact space one wants for their storage needs. They efficiently manage all the shared resources from management, labor, and equipment to space and pass on the cost-related benefit of their economic warehousing solutions to clients.



They offer both public and contract warehousing solutions to their clients. Their public warehousing option in Atlanta is a value, well-suited for businesses to pay for the exact space required for the product storage and for the required time frame. Its warehousing in Arizona is a finely customized option and provides the flexibility for selecting specific warehouse locations with fully functional warehouse management systems, software and trained labor.



If warehousing is not the only concern and if one needs everything from receiving inventory to the final dispatch then their company offers fulfillment. This is the best and complete workable solution. They take the headaches out of logistics from fulfillment warehousing, inventory control, order fulfillment, product/kit assembly, picking, packing and shipping as per the clients’ specification and business requirements.



Whichever services a client chooses, one can count on their state-of-the-art facilities, computerized inventory control systems, well-trained certified craftsmen, and material handling equipment. Their determined logistic management experts continuously work to design the most fitting logistics solution for all the changing inventory storage and distribution needs.



About - amwarelogistics.com

Amware Logistics Services offers a comprehensive suite of services which includes public (shared resource) and contract (dedicated resource) warehousing, dedicated fleet operations, return and repair operations, light assembly, pallet manufacturing operations, contract packaging and transload operations. Their Georgia third party logistics operations include many specialty commodities, including lumber warehousing, pulp and paper warehousing, automotive parts warehousing, and food grade warehousing. They also provide special handling and transloading services in their 3PL warehouses at Lawrenceville, Morrow, Atlanta and Georgia.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.amwarelogistics.com or call them at call 678-377-8585.