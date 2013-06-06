Amware to Participate in DSA Annual Global Conference 2013

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Amware, one of the leading third party logistics companies, has announced that it will be participating in DSA Annual Global Conference which is scheduled to be held from June 9 – 11, 2013. The annual conference helps the clients with updates and techniques to tackle industry challenges and improve communication to provide better services to consumers.



A representative from the fulfillment warehouse company said while confirming the presence of Amware at the DSA Annual Global Conference said, “Amware will have an exhibition booth at the DSA Annual Global Conference in Phoenix June 9-11. The DSA is home to several of Amware’s current client base as well as several of our prospective clients. We will meet with both prospects and customers throughout the event as well as to gain insightful information on the direction of the industry.”



Amware is one of the leading 3pl companies known for delivering customer-focused, quality-driven and cost efficient services to the consumers. The company aims to give their experience and also better understand the customers’ demands through this annual conference. This conference provides an attractive platform to the leading traders of the product fulfillment services to come together and share their experiences and educate the consumers about their past and future activities.



Amware has served many clients over the years in this field and continues to approve new measures to ensure the latest of the tools and techniques are provided to the customers. The company has gained valuable experience and trust of the customers through the dedicated services and offers a unique breadth of services from public and contract warehousing to transportation to contract packaging.



About Amware

Amware offers crafting customer-focused, quality-driven logistics solutions that smooth product flow, more efficiently manage inventory and trim costs for any size organization. With national reach, operational excellence, flexible services, and careful monitoring every step of the way, they offer an efficient and affordable logistics alternative that provides measurable cost savings. Amware is well equipped to be your exclusive warehousing and distribution partner.



To know more about their services please visit http://www.amwarelogistics.com

Or contact at: 678-377-8585