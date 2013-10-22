AMWSO Website Has Been Redesigned for Offering Revolutionary Services

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Businesses and individuals worldwide utilize the facilities of social networks to identify and reach targeted audiences. The demand for new and improved online marketing strategies, ideas and methods has increased tremendously over the past few years. However, a majority of companies and people rely on affiliate programs as they seem to be the most viable and reliable source of income.



The success and failure of affiliate programs depend upon the successful implementation of strategic plans capable enough to bring affiliates and traders under a single roof. The professional and specialized services of AMWSO guarantee to help companies in achieving success and the desired results with their affiliate programs.



One of the clients of AMWSO, Stephen Messer; LinkShare Corporation CEO, says, “AMWSO manages several successful affiliate programs in the LinkShare Network, our partnership with AMWSO has been one of the most successful alliances in our history.”



AMWSO has recently redesigned their website with the purpose of coping with the challenging, unique and ever increasing demands of customers regarding Affiliate Marketing Management. The professional, well-trained and experienced team of this service provider guarantees to assist clients with creative and comprehensive strategic plans that can deliver positive results from marketing campaigns.



The solutions regarding Affiliate Marketing Management offered by AMWSO are said to include Pre-launch/launch, Core Management, Creative Development and Conversion Analysis services. The facilities of AMWSO are considered to be so refined that it works closely with businesses and individuals to leverage campaign results successfully.



The website says, “For merchants AMWSO is a gateway to developing and recruiting quality affiliate partners that will add value to your sales and your brand.”



The services of AMWSO cover Search Engine Optimization, Affiliate Program, Pay Per Click Marketing, Asia Lead Generation, Asia Affiliate Management, Affiliate Marketing and Affiliate Program Directory. The track record of this company shows that it has successfully fulfilled the online marketing needs and requirements of small and large brands alike.



Business owners are in search of new and improved solutions to develop their own unique affiliate programs. At AMWSO, a number of well-defined and advanced strategic solutions and plans await clients at reasonable rates.



Viewers can take a look at the redesigned website of AMWSO by visiting http://www.amwso.net



About AMWSO

AMWSO is a well-established and professional company that provides Affiliate Marketing Management Services to diverse clients. The affiliate marketing team of this company is managed by Chris Sanderson, who is responsible for the launch of almost all AMWSO clients.



Media Contact

AMWSO

Contact: Chris Sanderson

Tel: USA (720)-336-1784

Tel: UK (0161) 408-6624

Email: chris@amwso.net

URL: http://www.amwso.net