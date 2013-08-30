Amy and Argyle: There Are No Such Things as Dragons or Are There?, Speedy Publishing's New Children's Content Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- From V. J. Wells comes a great book published under the imprint Jupiter Kids.



The First Volume of this New Illustrated Series What happens when a lonely little girl travels to Scotland for the summer and gets to spend time in a real castle with her Dad, Uncle Angus and her Auntie Morag?



About V.J. Wells

V.J. Wells has a passion for children's books. She's writes both illustrated books for younger children ages 2-6 and action adventure novels for older children ages 8-12. She also loves to travel and often includes interesting and exotic locations in her stories.



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Amy and Argyle: There Are No Such Things As Dragons Or Are There? * by V. J. Wells

Publication Date: February 25, 2013

Digital ISBN: 9781628840377

Print ISBN: 9781628840360

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