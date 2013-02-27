Amydebcreations.com - Find Real Software to Get Real Reviewers

Kootenai, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Kindle publishing in now increasing rapidly. This offers publishers a great chance to reach their customers through their kindle books or kindle products. However, getting real reviews is extremely difficult these days. Real reviews mean more exposure and more sales for books. But as a self-publisher, it can be difficult to get legitimate reviewers for a book.



It is a huge task to ask friends and family to write reviews, go on forums asking fellow publishers for their reviews, going on social networking to ask for reviews or sometimes seen adding links on eBooks which asks the readers for reviews. There is no need to do so much to get reviews on kindle publishing now. With the help of this publishing software, Publisher’s Review Accelerator, the job of finding genuine reviewers on Amazon is made easy. This tool locates the eBooks or kindle products through keywords and locates the reviewers along with their contact information.



About Publisher’s Review Accelerator

Publisher’s Review Accelerator, http://amydebcreations.com, is software that allows kindle publishers to quickly find reviewers belonging to their kindle niche. Kindle publishing is successful only if it gets more reviews on Amazon and subsequently the book ranks will also increase. The most effective reviews are if they are from someone who actually read and review those books in the particular niche. This publishing software allows publishers to find real reviewers in minutes.



Check out for special offers: $17 special until February 28th. The software would consist of a Publisher’s Review Accelerator App that works on PC and Mac, a Training Manual with videos and PDF Guide with templates to contact reviewers and best practices to be followed while contacting the reviewers. This publishing software is ideal for kindle publishers, affiliate marketers, content creators, writers and bloggers. The introductory price is a special offer for a limited time. The buyers would get 30 days to try the software and training. With the help of this software increasing the exposure, the fan base and book sales are now very fast and efficient.