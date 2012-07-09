Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLN) Investor Files Lawsuit to Stop Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- An investor in NASDAQ:AMLN shares filed a lawsuit in State Court in effort to block the proposed takeover of Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. at $31 per NASDAQ:AMLN share.



Investors who purchased shares of Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLN) prior to June 29, 2012, and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:AMLN shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that certain directors of Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed NASDAQ:AMLN investors arising out of the attempt to sell the company too cheaply and via an unfair process to Bristol-Myers Squibb.



On June 29, 2012, after the market closed, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) and Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLN) announced that Bristol-Myers Squibb will acquire Amylin for $31.00 per share in cash, pursuant to a cash tender offer and second step merger, or an aggregate purchase price of approximately $5.3 billion.



However, the plaintiff alleges that the $31offer is unfair to NASDAQ:AMLN stockholders and undervalues the company. In fact, shares of Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLN) grew from as low as $6.05 in November 2008 to as high as $28.21 per share on May 29, 2012. In addition, at least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ:AMLN shares at $32 per share.



