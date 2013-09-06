Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis - Pipeline Review, H2 2013 market report to its offering

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis - Pipeline Review, H2 2013



Summary



, 'Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis - Pipeline Review, H2 2013', provides an overview of the indications therapeutic pipeline. This report provides information on the therapeutic development for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, complete with latest updates, and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis - Pipeline Review, Half Year is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by team.



Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.



Scope



- A snapshot of the global therapeutic scenario for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

- A review of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

- Coverage of products based on various stages of development ranging from discovery till registration stages.

- A feature on pipeline projects on the basis of monotherapy and combined therapeutics.

- Coverage of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis pipeline on the basis of route of administration and molecule type.

- Key discontinued pipeline projects.

- Latest news and deals relating to the products.



Reasons to buy



- Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and design effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying players of the most promising pipeline.

- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline.



Companies Mentioned



Genzyme Corporation

Biogen Idec Inc.

Questcor Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Oxford BioMedica plc

Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd.

Novartis AG

Isotechnika Pharma Inc.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Jeil Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Hadasit Medical Research Services & Development Ltd

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc.

Nutra Pharma Corporation

Paladin Labs Inc.

Cytokinetics, Inc

MediPost Co., Ltd.

Ceregene, Inc.

D-Pharm Ltd.

SCYNEXIS, Inc.

Snowdon Inc.

Pharmagenesis, Inc.

Trophos SA

NeuroNova AB

Q Therapeutics, Inc.

Neurimmune Therapeutics AG

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KineMed, Inc.

Cellceutix Corporation

Daval International Ltd.

Maas Biolab

Kringle Pharma, Inc.

Nexgenix Pharmaceuticals, LLC

M's Science Corporation

miRagen Therapeutics, Inc.

Pharnext SAS

Neuraltus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

RhinoCyte, Inc.

California Stem Cell, Inc.

Varinel, Inc.



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