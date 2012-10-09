Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares over potential securities laws violations by Amyris Inc and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



Investors who purchased shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) concerning whether a series of statements by Amyris Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) reported that its annual Revenue increased from $13.89 million in 2008 to $146.99 million in 2011. However, its Net Loss increased over the same time periods from $41.86 million to $178.87 million.



Shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) grew from $17.30 per share in November 2010 to as high as $33.68 per share in January 2011.



On April 29, 2012, Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) announced the completion of the first industrial-scale facility for the production of Biofene™, Amyris’s renewable farnesene.



According to the investigation in May 2011, and again in August 2011, certain executives of Amyris Inc made further statements indicating that Amyris Inc could produce Biofene in commercial quantities.



In deed on August 15, 2012, EME Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) announced the commissioning of its third industrial-scale facility for the production of Biofene.



Then on November 1, 2011, Amyris reported its Third Quarter Financial Results.



On February 9, 2012, Amyris, Inc. conducted a webcast conference call to discuss updated guidance for 2012 and other related matters. During the conference call the Chief Executive Officer of Amyris Inc said that given the lower planned volume, Amyris is no longer adhering to its previously announced plan to produce 40-50 million liters of Biofene in 2012, and Amyris is no longer forecasting positive cashflow from operations in 2012 and to cover this gap, Amyris is raising additional equity financing.



Shares fell from over $30 in early 2011 to as low as 1.59 per share in May 2012.



Those who purchased shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) and currently hold those Amyris Inc shares, may have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



