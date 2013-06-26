An Adequate Caddy for Every Utility Bag

West Chester, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Bag-caddy.com presents their new versatile support device on their website. The storage bags that are made from ordinary plastic can be transformed into easy-to-use, freestanding containers. Bagging grass clippings, cleaning out the garden beds or ranking the leaves can be arduous jobs at home that take a lot of time. On using the bag-caddy, a lot of excessive lifting and bending can be avoided and thus the time spent on completing the job can be saved. This product is ideal as a garden caddy for cleaning up yards and gardens, and for bagging grass clippings.



Bag-caddy is also used for tailgating, in picnics and camping for collecting recyclables and to store things. Transportation feature is a highlight as it is easily moved from one point to another. The company claims that more work can be done in less time, with less effort. The product is suited to work well with storage bags of 30, 33 and 39 gallons. Four die cut locking tabs are spaced evenly on the top of the cylindrical bad-caddy. The storage bags are locked with the caddy in place using these locking tabs. This lets the bag open easily and makes it reliable for use.



Bag-caddy is designed to roll up into a cylinder and also comprises a carrying handle. The handles provided help people pick up and carry the caddy. The viewers can order the product online by clicking on the buy now link on the home page. Three varieties of bad caddy are available. One is Collegiate Bag-Caddy, which costs $24.99 and the next one is camper caddy; it is cheaper of all caddies and costs only $14.99. The normal bag-caddy is priced at $19.99 and is available in both white and black.



The filled bag can be disposed easily. By following “The Bag-Caddy Way,” the person can tie the bag after unlocking it from the caddy and then lifting it over the caddy. It fits conveniently on any trunk, back of a camper or SUV. After use, it can be easily stored in a storage space or shelf.

To know more about the product and to purchase online, please visit: http://www.bag-caddy.com/.



