Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of An Ageing Population - Trends & Opportunities for the Food Industry market report to its offering

The ageing population has been identified as one of the most important challenges facing the world as the twenty-first century progresses. This carries numerous implications for the global food industry, as this increasingly affluent demographic group is more inclined to seek out products that promote health and longevity, and/or address emerging health concerns. This trend has already been observed in product sectors such as milk, yoghurt drinks, bottled water and ready meals, and seems set to shape NPD activity to an ever increasing extent over the coming years.



An Ageing Population - Trends & Opportunities for the Food Industry is a new publication from Leatherhead Food Research. The report reviews the world’s changing demographic make-up at some length, as well as highlighting which aspects of health are particularly important for older consumers. Some of the more significant product sectors and their related health claims are reviewed, examples of which include green tea, cholesterol-lowering yellow fats and food and drinks fortified with functional health ingredients such as omega-3 fatty acids. Future strategic directions, as well as likely implications for marketing personnel, are also included.



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