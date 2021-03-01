An American Artist Launches Kickstarter Campaign for an Immersive Oracle Deck

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- Isaac Cotec is a Portland based American artist and scholar of the subconscious, who has always empowered others through his art and creativity. He has recently announced the launch of a one of a kind oracle deck of cards called HeroRise Masculine Archetype Deck. Inspired by Carl Jung, myth, and tarot cards, this amazing set of cards can be used to recognize, develop, and connect to positive Masculinity.



"The Masculine Archetype Deck gives you a tangibly way to explore your psyche and break free from unhealthy patterns." Said Isaac Cotec, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. To introduce this project to the world, Isaac has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and he is welcoming generous support and backing. According to Isaac, the deck uses images, words, and symbols to help people connect to different aspects of their Masculinity.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/cotec/herorise-masculine-archetype-deck and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 6,200 but due to the overwhelming response of the backing community, the campaign has already exceeded this original goal and has raised more than $25,000 so far. Isaac is offering this deck of cards asa a reward with worldwide shipping and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About HeroRise Archetype Deck

