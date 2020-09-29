An American Confidence Coach Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Her New Journal

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- O'Shea René is a seasoned American mindset and confidence coach, who specializes in helping women gain the confidence they need in life. With an inspiring aim to help women from around the world in gaining and retaining their confidence, O'Shea Rene has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for her self-coaching journal. This journal is titled 'Manifesting Journal for Tapping Into Your Confidence', and O'Shea is welcoming generous support and backing for her campaign.



"This self-coaching journal has been created for the purpose of helping people and especially women to use the transformative techniques of positive psychology to improve their lives." Said O'Shea Rene, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "You can either get it in form of a high-quality print-book with a sturdy cover, or you can get a PDF book that you can print at home." She added.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/gloguidance/dreamgurl-a-manifesting-book-for-aligning-w-ur-higher-self and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the publication of this journal. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 12,800, and the coach is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with nationwide shipping across the United States. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About O'Shea Rene

O'Shea Rene is a US based confidence coach, who has helped more than 1000 women transform their lives. The coach believes in self-empowerment and helps people discover their confidence. Moreover, she is currently raising funds and support on Kickstarter for her all-new self-coaching journal called Manifesting Journal for Tapping Into Your Confidence, and she is welcoming generous pledges and donations.



Contact:

Contact Person: O'Shea Willis

Company: Self Growth Journals

City: Los Angeles

State: California

Country: United States

Phone: 8058047421

Email: hello@gloguidance.com

Website:https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/gloguidance/dreamgurl-a-manifesting-book-for-aligning-w-ur-higher-self