An American Family Launches Kickstarter Campaign for a Pencil & Paper Game

Ithaca, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2020 -- DCDLamb, LLC has proudly announced the launch of its very first game called Graphite Giggles. The pencil and paper game has introduced a comedic way to combine fast drawing with quick-thinking language arts skills. Moreover, this hilarious family game comes with an educational bonus, and is suitable for players of all age groups. The company has also announced that it has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this family project, and it is welcoming generous backing.



"We have created Graphite Giggles in the loving memory of our beloved mother who lost her life to cancer and was really fond of games," said the spokesperson of the St. John family, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "No artistic talent is required to participate in the game as it is a simple, yet fascinating game that everyone will find interesting," he added. The family spokesperson urged the crowdfunding community to make generous contributions to this project by making pledges to the campaign.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/doodletales/doodle-tales and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the release of this game. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US $12,000, and the company is offering this game as a reward for the backers with nationwide shipping across the United States. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Graphite Giggles

Graphite Giggles is an exciting new pencil and paper game created as a US based family project and this tabletop game is designed to bring family and friends closer together in the real physical world. The game is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter and backers are being welcomed to pledge and donate generously.



