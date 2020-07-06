An American Gay Couple Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Their First Children's Book!

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2020 -- Jason and Kunal Aronne are two American dads and a happily married couple with an amazing 2 year old daughter. They have recently co-authored their first children's book and they are now raising funds and support for this project in a recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The title of this book is 'A Quokka Life: Love Makes a Family', and it is based on their own true story.



"My husband and I are very thrilled to present our book for children, which takes readers through the journey of what surrogacy is like for an LGBT family." Said Jason Aronne, while introducing this book project to the Kickstarter community. "The book is for children up to six years old because it is never too early to read to children and talk about surrogacy." He added.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:

www.kickstarter.com/projects/aquokkalife/a-quokka-life-love-makes-family and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the publication of this book. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 3,000 and the Aronnes are offering this book as a reward for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About This Project

Jason and Kunal Aronne are the two US based fathers and surrogate parents of a beautiful 2 year old daughter. They have recently launched a Kickstarter campaign for their upcoming children's book. The book is highly recommended for surrogate parents around the world, and it is an easy way for them to educate their children about where they came from.



