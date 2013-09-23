'An American Hippie in Israel' Is a Hit

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Grindhouse Releasing is winning rave reviews for its deluxe Blu-ray/DVD release of Amos Sefer’s far-out cult classic AN AMERICAN HIPPIE IN ISRAEL. Limited to 2,000 individually numbered copies, the 3-disc set is now available through Amazon.com, DiabolikDVD.com and other retailers, and will soon be SOLD OUT!



http://www.amazon.com/American-Limited-Edition-Blu-ray-Combo-3/dp/B00DELTUEY



Originally filmed in 1972 by director Amos Sefer, AN AMERICAN HIPPIE IN ISRAEL stars Asher Tzarfati as a dope-smoking Vietnam vet wandering through an insane desert landscape of “machine-gun wielding mimes, robots, bloodthirsty sharks, free-loving debauchery and poignant anti-war monologues”.



Lost for many years, AN AMERICAN HIPPIE IN ISRAEL has become a midnight movie sensation in Tel Aviv, where it has been screening to packed crowds. Now home viewers can experience the madness for themselves with the movie that movie fans have called “a BLAST!” (Brain Hammer), “awesome!” (Cinema Judgment Day), and “one of the best cult film releases of the year!” (Schlockmania).



Don’t miss out on this chance to own one of the craziest movies ever made in an amazing deluxe edition! Specs are as follows:



Deluxe Dual Layer Blu-ray Edition + DVD Combo + Bonus DVD



- Spectacular New Hi-Definition Digital Restoration Of The Original U.S. Theatrical Version

- PLUS - THE HITCHHIKER, The Uncensored Director's Cut

- Six Controversial Scenes Deleted From The Original Release

- In-depth Interviews With Stars Asher Tzarfati And Shmuel Wolf

- Asher Tzarfati - An Israeli Actor In Israel - Bonus Featurette

- Interview With Production Manager Moshe Berman

- Interview With Singer/Co-Star Susan Devore

- Channel 10 Tel Aviv News Segment

- A Cult Is Born - Featurette On Revival In Tel Aviv

- 16mm Screen Tests

- Be Careful Children - Amos Sefer 16mm Short Film

- Bonus 5.1 Audio Track - The Beverly Cinema Experience

- Liner Notes By Acclaimed Horror Novelist John Skipp

- Still Galleries, Trailer, Filmographies

- Optional Hebrew Sub-Titles

- Grindhouse Releasing Prevues Of Coming Attractions

- AND OTHER SURPRISES!



For more information, visit http://www.GrindhouseReleasing.com.



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Grindhouse-Releasing/125392227536411



Trailer for AN AMERICAN HIPPIE IN ISRAEL: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cPjz6Degumw



About Grindhouse Releasing

Grindhouse Releasing, the undisputed leader in quality exploitation, is a Hollywood-based independent cult film distribution company headed up by film editor Bob Murawski (who most often works with film director Sam Raimi) and co-founded by the late director/actor Sage Stallone. Grindhouse Releasing digitally re-masters, restores, and puts together bonus materials and video documentaries for cult film DVDs and Blu-rays which they distribute on the CVA label



Media contact, theatrical bookings

David Szulkin

info@grindhousereleasing.com