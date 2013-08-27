An American Nightmare: Powerful New Book Wakes America Up to Hell of Sexual Trafficking

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- It’s a book Louella Thomas wishes she didn’t have to write, about a series of events she would give anything to stop. However, with her three granddaughters caught in the monstrous underworld of sexual trafficking and missing for three years, it’s Thomas’ only outlet for sharing her story and preventing further children from having their lives derailed forever.



‘An American Nightmare: The Story of Scary Mommy and The Sex Offender’ is raw, heartfelt and painfully honest. Endorsed by Marilyn Vanderbur, a former ‘Miss America’ and victim of abuse; the memoir is unlike anything every written before.



Synopsis:



Three little girls, who were left alone in this world, with no one to help them. Ignored by their mother, their mother's family, the father's family not listened to....no one cared. These are my beautiful little granddaughters, Layla, Emily and Annie. My son Mick's beautiful little girls, that we love to death, and haven't seen for almost three years.



These little girls were trafficked from Illinois, to Florida, Hawaii, Oklahoma, Brazil.....all the while against a court order. I found this information. Why couldn't the police and the FBI find it? Why didn't they care? And if I was able to find it on my facebook, why didn't they find it? Because they didn't care.



Having to hear their pain, their cries, they show me their little bodies, turned inside out, swollen, broken, horribly distended, like a monkey's bottom. It's something I wish I'd never seen, and something that tells me quite graphically that these little girls are being raped, sodomized, and tortured.



The girls begged and pleaded and screamed for help. Whenever they were with us, they would ask us why no one helped, ask our friends, and no help came. We sought help, but every time we met a brick wall.



I love these little girls. I haven't seen them in over two years. My heart aches every day for them. Their father is living in hell knowing what is happening to them. We all miss them more than we could ever explain. We are miserable on a daily basis, but try to endure and last until the day we know that God will allow us to see them again.



I pray that in reading this book, you will realize what has transpired right here in America. Little children being trafficked and raped, by a sex offender, against a court order. No one listening. No one caring. No one helping.



It's a tragedy. And not one that little girls should ever have to endure. And never in America.



As the author explains, her book refutes claims by politicians and celebrities that America is the greatest nation in the world.



“This is a hell that is targeting young children. They suffer. They die a little bit more every day. Children are raped, tortured, beaten, and killed every day in this country. It's a Holocaust upon the children of America. And the country is basically standing by and allowing it to happen,” says Thomas.



Continuing, “Our country has turned a blind eye to these poor children and allowed this hell to flourish. This book is a wakeup call to America that our children are being devoured by Monsters. It is on our news every day, and yet this country tries to turn a blind eye. It's devastating. It's hell.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of powerful reviews, proving its bold impact.



“It is a very disheartening story that leaves you with an uneasy feeling, due to the fact that you do not want to believe that this can happen to anyone let alone 3 small children. Especially in the United States? Our judicial system is failing so many on small and large scales,” says Sara, reviewing the book on Amazon.



R. Lester was equally moved, adding, “A true documented account of the hell that three beautiful little girls have been forced to endure at the hands of a "Monster" brought into their lives by the one person who is supposed to protect them. Their Mother.”



With the book’s popularity expected to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘An American Nightmare: The Story of Scary Mommy and The Sex Offender’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1598wjr



About the Author: The author lives in Chicago, IL.