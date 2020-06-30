An American Survivor Launches Kickstarter Campaign for His New Book!

LaGrange, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2020 -- Javier Bodie is an inspiring US based author and a survivor, and he has proudly announced that he is launching an inspiring new book to motivate the next generation of survivors. The book is titled 'Hunger: A Book About Survival and Motivation', and the author has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project. In the ongoing global pandemic of COVID-19, motivation to survive is something that the world needs the most, and this book is all about motivation and survival.



"Growing up poor and neglected, hunger and pain were some of my very first memories as a child, but I survived and survived against all the odds." Said Javier Bodie, the author of this book, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "I am currently raising funds to publish an amazing story about survival and motivation that the world needs in times such as this." He added. The author is welcoming generous support and backing from the community and everyone can participate in this project by making pledges and donations.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/107143701/hunger-a-book-abour-survival-and-motivation and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the release of this book by Javier Bodie. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of $5000, and the author is offering signed copies of this book as a reward for the backers with nationwide shipping across the United States. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About This Project

Javier Bodie is an inspiring American author and survivor, who has beaten all the odds life threw at him since birth. He has now decided to publish his new book on survival and motivation, and he is raising funds and support for this project. The book is called Hunger: A Book About Survival and Motivation and people can really use it to get through these times.



